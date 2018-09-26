Trump again defends Kavanaugh against allegations in wide-ranging news conference

(RNN) – President Donald Trump doubled down Wednesday on his assertion that sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh are part of “a con job.”
He made the remarks in a freewheeling news conference, in which he addressed international trade, U.S. relations with Canada, China, Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, Israel and the Koreas, and whether he would fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
Trump held the rare solo news conference in New York City, which was scheduled for him to discuss the United Nations General Assembly meetings he attended and spoke at this week.
“This is a big con job,” Trump said of the accusations against Kavanaugh, repeating an assertion he’d made over the past few days.
“This is one of the highest quality people that I’ve ever met," Trump said of Kavanaugh. "And everybody that knows him says the same thing. And these are all false to me. These are false accusations in certain cases, and certain cases even the media agrees with that. I can only say that what they have done to this man is incredible.”
Trump then said he would await a Thursday hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, at which Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford – who’s accusing Kavanaugh of attempting to sexually assault her – are scheduled to speak, before he makes up his mind over Ford’s credibility.
He raised the possibility of withdrawing Kavanaugh’s nomination if he found the accusations credible, he said.
Trump was also asked why he tends to side with the accusers rather than the accused in cases where sexual misconduct is alleged. Trump took the opportunity to defend Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who lost his Senate bid after sexual misconduct accusations against him surfaced.
Trump then defended himself against charges of sexual misconduct made against him during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying he’s innocent of those charges.
He also repeated his assertion that attorney Michael Avenatti, who’s representing Julie Swetnick, who on Wednesday accused Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, is a “lowlife.”
Swetnick is the third woman to accuse Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, after Ford and Deborah Ramirez, who claims Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a Yale University party.
A reporter also asked Trump if he would fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when he meets with him Thursday.
“I’m talking to him. We had a good talk,” Trump said, adding that he’d prefer to keep Rosenstein at the Justice Department, because Rosenstein said a New York Times report of him working against Trump behind the scenes was untrue.
Trump once again characterized special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing Russia probe as a “witch hunt,” repeating his frequent claim of innocence in any conspiracy with the Russian government to meddle in the 2016 election.
Before taking reporters’ questions, Trump discussed a recently signed trade deal between the U.S. and South Korea and the trade deficit between the U.S. and China.
Trump also answered reporters’ questions over international affairs, touching on the relationship between the U.S. and multiple other nations.
He further delved into fraught relationship between the U.S. and China, saying he has evidence that China meddled in the 2016 election.
In discussing U.S.-North Korean relations, Trump questioned the value of U.S. military exercises on the Korean peninsula, citing the cost of the exercises.
He also touted the the U.S. economy, crediting himself with strengthening it, while repeating his frequent criticisms of NAFTA.
