Texas DPS seizes around $650K of meth in recent busts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two stops resulted in almost three-quarters of $1 million of meth being seized by Texas DPS and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
According to documents filed in federal court, traffic stops in both Oldham and Carson counties resulted in drug seizures in both cases.
Officials found $450 thousand of the drug in a truck transmission in Carson County on Monday.
On Tuesday, a second seizure found $200 thousand worth of meth in an engine compartment in Oldham County.
Kimberly Yacou Moore, Marciana Alexis Madison and Sylvia Elaine King were arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Drug Enforcement Administration officials assisted Texas DPS in both cases.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.