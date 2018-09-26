Provata recalls activity tracker bands due to burn hazard

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Keep an eye on your wrist next time you exercise.
Provata Health has recalled 30,000 activity trackers distributed as free promotional items for employer wellness events throughout the U.S.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bands can overheat, causing burns in some cases.
At least three reports of burns related to the product have been reported.
Customers should stop using the wristband immediately and contact Provata Health at (888) 343-9820 for information on how to receive a replacement band.
