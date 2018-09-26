1 dead after semi accident in Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, TX (KFDA) - A man is dead after his semi truck crashed into a bridge in Wheeler County.
Around 7:47 p.m. on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a wreck on east I-40.
James Jenson, 36, was driving a semi truck near the city limits of Shamrock.
For unknown reasons, Jenson’s truck swerved off the roadway and hit the US Highway 83 overpass on the interstate.
The truck then caught fire.
Jenson was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
