Officials: Man threatened law enforcement, said ‘he will kill a cop and run’

Texas County, OK (KFDA) -The Texas County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who officials say is a threat to law enforcement.
According to the Texas County Sheriff’s Department, Dustin Bilbrey is wanted by Kansas officials for several felony theft cases and could be in Oklahoma.
Officials say Bilbrey has made several threats to law enforcement, including stating that “he will kill a cop and run before getting arrested again.”
He was last seen driving a blue 2006 Ford Expedition with an expired Nebraska temporary tag. He is described as a white man, around 6-foot-tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Bilbrey has family in Tyrone, Oklahoma.
If you know where he may be, call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at (620) 723-2182.
