North Heights Art Project kicks off in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - City officials gathered on Wednesday morning at the Liberty Theater to mark the start of the North Heights Art Project.
The North Heights Arts Committee held a conference on Wednesday, and called on artists to help tell the story of the historic North Heights neighborhood.
From September 28 to October 8, sculptors, painters and photographers will have the opportunity to select from more than a dozen locations in the neighborhood, and recreate these locations through art.
The project’s goal is to celebrate and preserve a part of the City of Amarillo’s history.
Prizes and awards will be given in multiple categories, including adult artist and student artist.
Anyone seeking more information on the project can call (806)378-5219.
