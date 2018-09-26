As the front moved South, it finally ran into the moisture and created a large shield of moderate rain with embedded thunderstorms. The most substantial rain fell across the South Panhandle with some areas picking up 1-2″ of rain. Areas further North saw more isolated shower coverage with lighter rain totals.
Looking at the rest of today’s forecast, we can expect morning showers lasting until noon especially South otherwise skies will be mostly cloudy. Today is looking like a difficult temperature forecast and highly depends on if the clouds clear. That being said, highs will likely reach the upper 50s to lower 60s, and be slightly warmer across the Northern areas.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas where it clears more will likely be colder.
