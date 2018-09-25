Longview woman gets 17 years in opioid death of toddler son

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - A Longview woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her toddler son and has accepted a 17-year prison sentence.
Originally charged with murder, April Lynn Gibbons, 35, pleaded guilty in Judge Brad Morin’s courtroom to a charge of second-degree manslaughter. She also pleaded guilty to endangering a child, in connection with her son’s twin brother. She accepted a 24-month state jail sentence on that charge.
According to a previous report, Gibbons gave her twin sons, Aaron and Brian, full adult doses of Melatonin, Dimetapp and Ibuprofen in order to get them to sleep in February 2017. Gibbons herself then went to sleep and found Aaron dead in his bed.
Gibbons' parents, Carla and Gary Evans, were also at the home and have been charged with child endangerment. Both are scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on Oct. 9.
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.