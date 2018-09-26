ICE arrests 98 in North Texas and Oklahoma areas, including some in Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In a 10-day operation aimed at targeting criminal aliens and immigration fugitives, ICE made 98 arrests in North Texas and Oklahoma, including several in the Texas Panhandle.
During the operation, officers made two arrests in Amarillo, nine in Lubbock, two in Pampa, four in Perryton, two in Plainveiw, one in Wichita Falls and more throughout the two states.
Officials say the the people arrested are from Mexico, El Salvado, Honduras, Marshall Islands, Pakistan and Peru.
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, most of the people targeted during this operation had prior criminal histories that included convictions for alien smuggling, assault, burglary, dangerous drugs, discharge of a firearm, domestic violence, driving under the influence, drug trafficking, fraud, illegal entry, hit and run, homicide, larceny, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, marijuana possession, possessing a weapon, probation violation, resisting officer, sex assault, sex offense, sex offense against a child, traffic offense and trespassing.
All of the people who were arrested in this operation are susceptible to arrest and removal under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.