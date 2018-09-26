Child Passenger Safety Week: What you need to know about car seats

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2 out of every 3 safety seats are not used correctly.
TX Dot Amarillo officials said the majority of parents they visit with are either unaware or unsure of the proper way to secure their child’s car seat.
“Knowing how to properly secure a child’s car seat is very important,” said Traffic Safety Specialist for TX Dot Amarillo Laviza Matthews. “For example, if you put a two-year-old in a booster seat that is not weight appropriate, that kiddo will come out in a crash.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends leaving your child’s car seat rear-facing until they reach 40 pounds or more.
“Seat belts are meant for adults, so you have to use an adaptation, which would be a car seats,” said Matthews. “However, parents have to make sure that kid is in there just as safe as they are buckled up in the front seat.”
Some of the most common mistakes when using a child safety seat:
- Harness straps through wrong slots
- Chest clip incorrectly positioned
- Harness is too loose
- Wrong seat belt path used
- Loose safety seat installation
For more information on how to schedule an car seat check appointment with a TX Dot official call (806) 356-3200.
