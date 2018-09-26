Around $400K worth of drugs seized on private plane at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Federal agents found around $400,000 worth of marijuana on a private plane that had stopped at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport over the weekend.
According to court documents filed Monday, agents identified the plane as one flying the same route as a plane that was carrying drugs earlier in the month. After interviews with the pilot and passenger seemed suspicious, an Amarillo Police Department drug dog signaled that there were drugs on the plane.
The documents say there were 91 pounds of marijuana on the plane. Francis Mckenna and Jesse Pollom were arrested on charges of conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Officials say the plane was flying from Northern California to Florida.
