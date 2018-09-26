Answering questions in the digital world: Xcel Energy rolls out bill explanation videos to customers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - In the digital age, consumers are doing more research into their expenses and looking for the latest forms of technology to catch their attention.
Xcel Energy is working to combine the two in an effort to answer customer questions.
"We have found that customers do like to know more about their bill, in the same way that we buy food or we go eat to fast food, we ask more questions that we used to,” said Wes Reeves with Xcel Energy. “We want to know why it costs that much, what's in it and that type of thing."
Any customers who opt to receive emails from Xcel and have a bill that fluctuates by $15 or more from the previous month will get a specialized video detailing their energy usage and where those bill changes may come from - both good and bad.
"Other than sending you a bland email with legalistic sounding language, this is just common language we understand, it's images we understand,” said Reeves. Initially the video begins with, "Welcome to your video bill explanation. We've analyzed your electric use for this month, setting aside bill adjustments like credits or other charges."
First, the video estimates the amount of changes based on weather -- factoring in extra expenses when it was hotter out or lower expenses when the air conditioner was not needed as much. Then it factors in the billing cycle, noting if there were more or less days from the last cycle.
"Once we remove weather from the equation, we know the rest of them will be usage patterns within your home, whether you were using more because you had more people in the home or maybe you use less because you bought a new appliance that's more efficient,” said Reeves.
Since the feature is new, Xcel is receiving customer feedback through a quick survey given at the end of the short video.
"These are just more ways to reach customers in an information hungry society,” said Reeves. “This is what we're doing to respond to that."
It’s a new method that is not only answering customers' questions, but providing new insight as energy and cost efficiency takes rein.
