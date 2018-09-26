Amarillo officers seeking information on woman wanted on two felony probation violations

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on 24-year-old Jasmine Delores Prather, who is wanted on two felony probation violations.
The sheriff’s office says Prather is wanted out of Randall County for evading arrest detention with a vehicle and theft of property over $1,500/under $20,000.
Prather is 5′5″, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806)468-5800.
