Amarillo officers seeking information on woman wanted on two felony probation violations
The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on 24-year-old Jasmine Delores Prather, who is wanted on two felony probation violations.
By Britt Snipes | September 26, 2018 at 2:32 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 2:32 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information on 24-year-old Jasmine Delores Prather, who is wanted on two felony probation violations.

The sheriff’s office says Prather is wanted out of Randall County for evading arrest detention with a vehicle and theft of property over $1,500/under $20,000.

Prather is 5′5″, weighs 200 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806)468-5800.

