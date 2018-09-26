AISD Superintendent to step down

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The head of the Amarillo Independent School District is stepping down.
AISD spokeswoman Holly Shelton released a statement today stating Dr. Dana West has told the district leadership of her plans. The district’s board of trustees will meet Monday to accept that resignation and appoint a temporary superintendent.
West rose up through the district ranks, serving in a variety of positions including principal of Travis Middle School, principal of Caprock High School and director of student performance for the Caprock Cluster.
She has been superintendent since 2015.
