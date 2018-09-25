WTAMU convocation to feature virtual reality expert

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An accomplished filmmaker and virtual reality expert will be coming to West Texas A&M University.
The school is hosting Sarah Jones, the head of the Birmingham School of Media at Birmingham City University in the United Kingdom at this year’s freshman convocation.
Jones was chosen as the speaker in keeping with the futuristic theme of the semester.
“Ready Player One", a book about a boy searching for clues in a worldwide virtual reality game, was chosen as the reading for incoming freshman at WTAMU this fall.
Jones is an Apple Distinguished Educator and co-founder of VR Girls UK, a group of women in technology.
She is also an award-winning 360 degree filmmaker.
Convocation will be held at the First United Bank Center in Canyon on Oct. 4 at 5:00 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
