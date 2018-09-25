Troy Saves Homes

Many Americans are experiencing hard financial times. Last year over one million bankruptcy cases were filed. This represents one out of every 68 American households and one out of approximately every 100 Texas households. Financial insolvency is not an insolated problem. With rising debt comes rising delinquencies. Black's Law Dictionary, sixth edition, defines "insolvency" as the inability or lack of means to pay debts. Under bankruptcy law, insolvency is also defined as not being able to pay debts as they fall due. For most people, this means that there isn't enough money to take care of their basic needs and the needs of their family, and still repay creditors. In 2003, the Federal reserve reported that the average American spent almost 13% of their take home income servicing consumer debt. As the cost of heath care, insurance, gasoline, etc continues to rise, people often find themselves falling further and further behind. Bankruptcy is a way for honest but insolvent people to obtain relief from overwhelming debts problems.