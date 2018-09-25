Tracking a Cold Front

Today is looking like a very interesting temperature forecast, a cold front is currently in the Northern Panhandle and will slide South as the day progresses. The front should be moving slow enough that most areas should warm into the 70-80s. Expect increasing clouds through the day along with a stout North wind. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect increasing clouds, windy conditions, and rain developing late mainly South. Lows behind the cold front will drop into the 40s and possibly colder in some spots.
Wednesday is looking cloudy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Showers will be possible during the morning hours especially across the Southern Panhandle.
