Texas Medicaid patients have private data exposed online

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas Medicaid officials have accidentally exposed private health data for thousands of Medicaid patients online.
The Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services is notifying about 6,600 Medicaid recipients about the data breach that they've known about since April 21 but only began revealing to clients on Thursday.
An agency statement says it took down the leaky website on April 21, when it was advised that the information it contained was publicly accessible on the Internet. The data revealed included names, residences, mailing addresses, birth dates, Social Security and Medicaid numbers, and medical diagnoses and treatment information.
The agency statement says it has no reason to believe any of the information has been misused but has arranged for credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services for the affected clients