Texas DPS hosting training on commercial vehicles

CHILDRESS, TX (KFDA) - Commercial drivers can soon attend a refresher course on regulations.
Texas DPS is hosting a commercial vehicle training day on September 27 at the DPS office in Childress.
The training will focus on farm vehicles, commercial drivers licenses, weight law, hours of service and more.
According to DPS, the training is intended to help reduce the number of commercial vehicle crashes and violations.
The training will last from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
