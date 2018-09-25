Our Perspective on how connecting with people has changed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - No matter how old you are, no matter how sophisticated you have become, and no matter how much you try to understand it; it is just more complicated to connect with people.
A recent Pew Research Center study shows about two-thirds of adults report they are on Facebook daily. If you’re younger, the study says you like Snapchat and Instagram better. The hunger for social media connectivity has even caused a new social anxiety called FOMO or Fear of Missing Out.
Individuals and businesses research and watch people’s actions to keep up with friends, family, clients, potential employees and even strangers. We obsess about people’s posts and responding quickly.
As we all figure things out on social media, my information and your information is out in the world and the world is watching and sending us messages.
This can be overwhelming, but my Perspective is that this is not a new thing, it is just changing quicker than it has in the past. At one time, we traveled great distances to visit with people or sell products door-to-door, we mailed letters and we talked on the phone. Now communication is instant and almost disposable, and this is the problem or is this a good thing?
We can talk to more people faster, we can craft advertising messages to only go to people interested in that message, we can connect to people in ways faster than ever, but we may need to remember that a relationship or a connection is only as good as what you put into it.
As the ways to communicate keep multiplying, as we are tempted to engage in more distraction, we must all remember to nurture the truly important connections and spend time with the valued relationships that matter most.
