Officials report first West Nile virus case in Lubbock County

She says, “We do human surveillance, so we actually talk to people about where they got bit and mosquito surveillance, where we have traps around the county. We collect the mosquitoes from those traps and they get sent to laboratory for testing. So, the mosquitoes that were trapped test positive for West Nile, then we know that we have West Nile disease in the community. So, we do know that we have mosquitoes out here that can infect individuals with West Nile.”