Man arrested for aggravated assault on officers
By Britt Snipes | September 25, 2018 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 2:14 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife on officers.

Earlier today, officers were called to the 3600 block of SW 26th Avenue for a possible family fight.

When they arrived to the scene, police say 25-year-old Travis Turner lied about his identity and had a warrant for his arrest.

Officers say Turner tried to run away, was tasered twice, but was able to detach them.

Police say he pulled a knife on the officers and injured them both.

The injuries were non life-threatening and the officers have been treated.

Turner was booked in Potter County for aggravated assault on a public servant, failure to identify-fugitive, evading arrest on foot and another warrant.

