Man arrested for aggravated assault on officers

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man is behind bars after police say he pulled a knife on officers.
Earlier today, officers were called to the 3600 block of SW 26th Avenue for a possible family fight.
When they arrived to the scene, police say 25-year-old Travis Turner lied about his identity and had a warrant for his arrest.
Officers say Turner tried to run away, was tasered twice, but was able to detach them.
Police say he pulled a knife on the officers and injured them both.
The injuries were non life-threatening and the officers have been treated.
Turner was booked in Potter County for aggravated assault on a public servant, failure to identify-fugitive, evading arrest on foot and another warrant.
