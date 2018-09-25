Lauren May-Berry, Account Executive

I'm grateful to be in an industry that constantly challenges me.
My Dad was in Sales and I wanted a similar career. In College, I fell in love with Advertising.
So here I am, putting business in the right place at the right time, which maximizes their advertising dollars.
Q: What did you want to be when you were 10 years old?
A: When I was 10 years old I wanted to be a "Dessert Cook" because I loved dessert so much. I'm not a Pastry Chef now but I do know dessert.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.