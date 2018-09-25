Lauren May-Berry, Account Executive

Lauren May-Berry, Account Executive
September 27, 2017 at 2:17 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:02 AM

I'm grateful to be in an industry that constantly challenges me.

My Dad was in Sales and I wanted a similar career. In College, I fell in love with Advertising.

So here I am, putting business in the right place at the right time, which maximizes their advertising dollars.

Q: What did you want to be when you were 10 years old?

A: When I was 10 years old I wanted to be a "Dessert Cook" because I loved dessert so much. I'm not a Pastry Chef now but I do know dessert.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.