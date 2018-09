A cold front has swept into our area and is generating a blustery north wind and has replaced the 90s yesterday with temperatures in the 70s today. Tonight we will track rain into the area with most falling from Amarillo southward. Expect a cool morning tomorrow with lows in the low 50s and upper 40s as well as some lingering showers. Tomorrow will be less windy but rather cool with daytime temps in the 50s most of the day and highs near 60.