Crews battle fire at metal refinery northeast of Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Crews from both Potter County and Amarillo Fire Department were dispatched to a fire at the Asarco plant northeast of Amarillo early Tuesday morning.
NewsChannel10 crews at the scene reported that flames were visible coming from the roof.
The plant refines copper and other precious metals, but officials haven’t confirmed the presence of any hazardous fumes from the fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
