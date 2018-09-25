City council to vote on abandoned, motel, restaurant demolition in Barrio

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A motel and restaurant on SE 10th Avenue is set to be demolished if approved by city council next week.
Power Church right next door owns the abandoned property and obtained a grant of more than $74,000 to fund it’s demolition.
“The city’s not paying for this demolition,” said building official for the city of Amarillo, Randy Schuster. “This is a grant funded by the Community Development Block Grant fund. The owner applied for it and was approved for this block grant.”
The Condemnation Appeals Commission determined that the structure was dangerous with ‘blight & slum’ conditions.
“Any and all asbestos has to be abated from the structure for obvious hazard reasons,” said Schuster. “Once the abatement of the asbestos is done, then they’ll raze the site or demolish the building.”
Power Church has plans for redeveloping the property into a community-driven center if the contractor is approved by city council.
In the meantime, Schuster said the property is a hazard to people within the Barrio community.
“When you have an open structure like that, you’ll have an attractive nuisance to children, they can’t resist going in to play and all sorts of hazards there,” he said. “Fall hazards, trip hazards, some of these structures are in danger of collapse. Not to mention the asbestos when it’s exposed to the weather like this and not maintained, it’s a hazard to your health.”
“It invites illegal activity, drug activity, maybe vandals, people get in and set fire so we put the firemen at risk, we put the neighborhood at risk,” said Schuster.
Until city council votes on the item next week, they want those who live near the structure to stay away due to these potential safety hazards.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.