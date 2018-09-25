Canyon ISD joins forces with No Limits No Excuses

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Canyon Independent School District is working to continue preparing students for life after high school through recent partnership with No Limits No Excuses Amarillo of the Amarillo Area Foundation.
“This partnership is a way for our kids to begin to be connected with careers and interests in this area,” said Canyon ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche. “Whether they pursue a college degree or whether they pursue going into the workforce, they already have connections with future employers and professions.”
NLNE’s overarching goal is 10,000 More Degrees, Zero Excuses by 2025.
Degree is defined here by certificate, training program, Associates, Bachelors, Masters or Doctorate that leads to a living wage job in the Panhandle.
