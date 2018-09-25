Amarillo police seeking information on burglary suspect

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.
According to Amarillo police, a man broke into a home on the 6000 block of SE 14th Avenue in Amarillo on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
The suspect kicked in a back door and took electronics from the home.
Video appears to show the suspect leaving in a dark SUV.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
Information that results in an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.