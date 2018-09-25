Amarillo police seeking information on burglary suspect

Amarillo police seeking information on burglary suspect
The suspect robbed a home of electronics before leaving in a dark SUV.
By Jacob Helker | September 25, 2018 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 12:20 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect.

According to Amarillo police, a man broke into a home on the 6000 block of SE 14th Avenue in Amarillo on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

The suspect kicked in a back door and took electronics from the home.

Video appears to show the suspect leaving in a dark SUV.

The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV.
The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV. (Amarillo Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

Information that results in an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.