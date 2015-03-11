Amarillo Police investigate robberies and an attempted sexual assault

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo Police are investigating two early morning robberies, with one involving an alleged attempted sexual assault.
Before 5:00, Amarillo police arrived at a motel near I-40 and Bell. A woman told officers a man entered her room and held her on the bed. She didn't release any other details but says the suspect took with her purse.
Just 20 minutes later, police say they responded to a similar call, this time at motel near I-40 and Ross. In this incident, a woman told police a man with a pocketknife entered her room and threatened to stab and sexually assault her. After a struggle between the two, the suspect left with her purse.
Police say in both calls, officers say the suspect drove away in a white pickup.
He is described as black male about 5 feet 7 to 9 inches tall.
If you have any additional information on these crimes contact Crime Stoppers at 806-373-4400.