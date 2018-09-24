WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series hopes to improve well-being, engagement of students

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An expert in organizational performance is making his way to the WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series.
W. Robert Gabsa, a Gallup strengths assessment consultant, will speak at WT’s Legacy Hall on Oct. 10 at 12:15 p.m.
His lecture, “StrengthsQuest: Developing Engaged and Thriving Students on Campus and Beyond”, will be presented at the free event.
According to WTAMU, Gabsa has consulted with Fortune 500 companies on their brand experience, with projects spanning the U.S., South America, Europe and India.
