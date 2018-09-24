WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series hopes to improve well-being, engagement of students

W. Robert Gabsa, Gallup practice consultant specializing in strength-based organizational management
By Jacob Helker | September 24, 2018 at 9:57 AM CDT - Updated September 24 at 10:28 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An expert in organizational performance is making his way to the WTAMU Distinguished Lecture Series.

W. Robert Gabsa, a Gallup strengths assessment consultant, will speak at WT’s Legacy Hall on Oct. 10 at 12:15 p.m.

His lecture, “StrengthsQuest: Developing Engaged and Thriving Students on Campus and Beyond”, will be presented at the free event.

According to WTAMU, Gabsa has consulted with Fortune 500 companies on their brand experience, with projects spanning the U.S., South America, Europe and India.

