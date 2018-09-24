‘Sordid & Sacred’ etchings by Rembrandt displayed at Canadian art museum

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - A collection of etchings by the artist Rembrandt are now on display at the Citadelle Art Museum in Canadian.
Thirty-five etchings completed in the early to mid 1600′s hang on the walls of the museum after making the trip from the west coast to the Texas Panhandle.
Loaned from an art collector based out of California, Rembrandt’s etchings depict beggars and street people from this time period.
Executive director for the museum, Wendie Cook said the etchings were the perfect choice for the Citadelle.
“Because it’s figurative, because we do have an etching in our permanent collection and because they are often very emotional, it was definitely a fit for us.”
The Sordid & Sacred collection is an exclusive exhibit as it’s the first time these works are being displayed in the state of Texas.
“We had visitors in from Austin on Friday and they just couldn’t believe it,” said Cook. “There are Rembrandt etchings held in the major museum collections of the world and to have 35 here in one room here in Canadian is pretty exceptional.”
Cook describes etching as a multi-step, unique process that Rembrandt was well-known for and the preservation of these works is just as meticulous.
The exhibit has already provided art education opportunities for Canadian high school students.
“We had the opportunity to bring in Art 3 and 4 students and taught them about some curatorial and conditional language and had them kind of examine the works as well,” said Cook. “And so that was a wonderful opportunity because they are young and they can’t quite grasp what it means to look at something so close up that was from the 1630′s. It was a wonderful opportunity to give to them.”
For more information on the collection, future educational opportunities and when you can see the exhibit for yourself, visit the Citadelle Art Museum website.
She said those who visit the exhibit will be in the presence of something unique and special.
“What we really care about is you had an opportunity to see something exceptional and whether you liked it or not, you were able to draw your own conclusions about it and you were exposed to something out of the ordinary,” said Cook. “You were able to reach back down into history and to see something that was done, you know, in the Netherlands in the 1600′s. And that’s a pretty exceptional opportunity for any visitor, but especially in our Panhandle.”
The Sordid & Sacred collection will be on display at the museum until December 22.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.