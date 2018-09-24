Police searching for elderly Amarillo man who walked away from nursing home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered elderly man who walked away from a nursing home.
69-year-old Delgado Pascual walked away from the Georgia Manor Nursing Home located on the 2600 block of South Georgia Street around 4:00 p.m.
Pascual has short black hair, 5′3″ and weighs around 180 pounds.
According to reports, he was last seen wearing camo croc shoes, a red shirt, jeans and a brown cap.
Anyone with information on Pascual is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806)378-3038.
