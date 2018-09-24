Police searching for elderly Amarillo man who walked away from nursing home

Police searching for elderly Amarillo man who walked away from nursing home
The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered elderly man who walked away from a nursing home. (source: Amarillo Police Department)
By Britt Snipes | September 24, 2018 at 6:27 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 6:34 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered elderly man who walked away from a nursing home.

69-year-old Delgado Pascual walked away from the Georgia Manor Nursing Home located on the 2600 block of South Georgia Street around 4:00 p.m.

Pascual has short black hair, 5′3″ and weighs around 180 pounds.

According to reports, he was last seen wearing camo croc shoes, a red shirt, jeans and a brown cap.

Anyone with information on Pascual is asked to call the Amarillo Police Department at (806)378-3038.

The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered elderly man who walked away from a nursing home.
The Amarillo Police Department is asking for help locating an endangered elderly man who walked away from a nursing home. (Amarillo Police Department)

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.