Monday’s Weather: Warmth returns, but not for long

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures mainly in the 50s, but it will end up being the warmest day of the week.
Highs today will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds.
We track our next cold front through the area on Tuesday that will bring temperatures in the 60s to the north and 80s in the south.
Rain chances return across the southern half of the area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs near 60s.
Thursday and Friday will be warmer with seasonal temps in the 80s with dry conditions.
