The Latest: Collins: 2nd accuser should testify under oath

A protester reacts as she is arrested by Capitol Hill Police during a protest against Judge Brett Kavanaugh outside the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 in Washington. A second allegation of sexual misconduct has emerged against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, a development that has further imperiled his nomination to the Supreme Court, forced the White House and Senate Republicans onto the defensive and fueled calls from Democrats to postpone further action on his confirmation. President Donald Trump is so far standing by his nominee. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)