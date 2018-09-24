Four people face murder charges for shooting death in Amarillo

By Britt Snipes | September 24, 2018 at 4:56 PM CDT - Updated September 24 at 5:23 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Four people are facing murder charges related to the June shooting death of Rene Soto.

The suspects, Chad Walker, Amanda Walker, Gregoria Navarrete and Saul Gallegos, are charged with first-degree murder.

According to court documents, witnesses say all of the suspects fired at Soto during a dispute regarding vehicles at a home at 701 North Cleveland.

Soto was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds to the chest at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Bond recommendations for each suspect are half a million dollars.

Four people in Potter County Jail are charged with first-degree murder for the June shooting death of Rene Soto (source: Potter County Jail)
