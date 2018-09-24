Event to honor last Texas survivor of USS Indianapolis sinking

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A man who survived one of the most influential moments in American history is being honored by an Amarillo organization.
America - Celebrate, Honor & Serve will honor Cleatus Lebow, a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the last living Texas survivor of the sinking of the USS Indianapolis at an event on Monday, Sept. 24.
The event will feature several special guests, including Steve Amerson, a notable concert tenor, performing, as well as Sara Vladic, director and producer of USS Indianapolis: The Legacy and National Geographic historian.
Lynn Vincent, a New York Times #1 bestselling author, will also join the event to discuss her book Indianapolis, which she co-authored with Vladic.
The event will be held at the Embassy Suites Downtown in Amarillo at 6:00 p.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Tickets are available by calling (806) 681-1418.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.