Clovis Community College hosting performance of ‘Tres Vidas’ musical

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - Clovis Community College is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with a show that highlights significant Hispanic women.
The performance of “Tres Vidas” a musical by Chilean writer Majorie Agosin, will depict the lives of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadorian activist Rufina Amaya and Argentinian poet Alfonsina Storni.
In addition to the portrayals of all three women, the show features traditional Mexican music and popular Chilean songs, with additional music composed by several Hispanic composers.
The event will be held on Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m. at the Clovis Community College’s Town Hall.
