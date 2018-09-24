Bama QB calls for new NCAA football video game

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Tua Tagovailoa is a star on the field for the Alabama football team.
Now, it appears, Tagovailoa also wants the option to take the Tide to a virtual championship.
Tagovailoa, who helped lead his team to a 45-23 victory of Texas A&M the day before, took to Twitter on Sunday night to call on EA Sports to bring back a discontinued video game franchise.
The simple request has already gained nearly 10,000 retweets and more than 25,000 likes.
NCAA Football was an annual video game franchise developed by EA Sports from 1998 to 2014. The game, which allowed fans to play games as their favorite college teams, was a popular staple for the company. Player names and identities were not used in the game due to NCAA regulations, but a lawsuit filed in 2013 claimed that the developer designed the characters in the game to have similar appearances and attributes as the real life student-athletes.
Gamers could also easily download fan-made rosters that would populate real player names and attributes into the game.
EA Sports eventually made the decision to nix the franchise altogether to avoid further legal disputes.
Fans of the series have called for the revival of the game for years. One fan even took the time to mock up what a cover for NCAA 2019 could look like.
EA Sports has not yet commented on Tua’s request.
