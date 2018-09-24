Amarillo National Bank honored for contributing to Texas Tech vet school

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine is thanking a local business for a donation to the development of their veterinary programs.
Amarillo National Bank will be honored at an event held by the school on Sept. 24 at 3:00 p.m. at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room.
Several other local partners have been honored by the school, including Cactus Feeders, Happy State Bank and Caviness Beef Packers.
The first students are expecting to begin classes in 2021.
