Amarillo family shares daughter’s journey with ADD

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - John and Sharon Pace of Amarillo said they are like most parents who want the best for their daughter, Jasmine.
Jasmine is currently a senior at Palo Duro High School and is on track to graduate in the spring.
However, her parents said reaching this point wasn’t always easy as Jasmine has struggled with ADD most of her life.
They said utilizing West Texas A&M University’s Center for Learning Disabilities resources helped them advocate for Jasmine.
“The meetings are filled with parents that are having the same issues as we are,” said John Pace. “There are also a lot of students from WT who are learning to become Special Education Teachers.”
Pace said there is something to learn at each meeting and encourages all parents seeking help to attend at least one workshop.
“We find that our learning disability students sometimes fall through the cracks,” said Sharon Pace. “The kids are embarrassed about not being able to perform like their peers, and you know, as parents we just have to keep advocating for our children.”
The first workshop for the 2018-2019 academic school year is scheduled for October 1st from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.