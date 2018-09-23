‘The Sale’ pays it forward for local businesses and families

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - When Amarillo shoppers pay to take part in The Sale, they’re paying it forward for struggling Amarillo families.
Through Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage, they’re providing for those in homeless and low-income single parent households and helping them get an education.
“We help them with their utilities, with housing, with some of their things they need to go to school, with clothing for their children, clothing for themselves,” said founder and executive director Eveline Rivers-McCoy. “Just in general for them to take stress off of them, so they can obtain that college degree.”
At the same time, The Sale brings together numerous small businesses in the area to join in on the worthy cause.
For more information on how you can get involved with Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage, visit their website or call (806)-803-9357.
“Two of our board members who are in retail felt that this could be an answer to end of the season shopping where nobody has to put a big ‘Sale’ sign out,” said Rivers-McCoy. “They can bring all their sale items here and then a variety of people can come to one place to shop and that’s what this is doing and it is wonderful. A great idea and it is successful.”
Those who organized The Sale say it has grown with more featured businesses from Amarillo as well as some from Hereford, Friona and even Lubbock.
“It’s successful this time around because we more retailers than we’ve ever had, we’ll know at the end of the day if we’ve had more customers, but it’s been pretty busy so I think every time we do it, we keep growing more and more,” said organizer Robyn Bilson.
“We definitely love being a part of Sunshine Cottages and anything that Eveline Rivers does and this brings so much awareness to that,” said local businesses owner Kendra Timmons. “There are so many small business owners who are doing really amazing things and it just opens up awareness, helps everybody learn about different vendors we do have.”
Bilson said this is also a way for them to network with other small businesses and members of the community ahead of a busy shopping season.
“It helps kind of boost up their stores to prep them for the holiday season but also they meet so many new people and meet all kinds of customers from the other stores,” she said. “It’s a great way to grow off of all the other retailers.”
The Sale happens twice a year and the next one is set to be held in Spring 2019.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.