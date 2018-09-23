Area runners and volunteers support Race for a Cure

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Area runners and volunteers gathered to Race for a Cure this morning.
Portions of Polk Street shut down for the event, which included multiple 5K runs and walks.
Organizers say proceeds from the race are put right back into those fighting breast cancer in our community.
This year’s race in Amarillo has raised nearly 173,000 dollars for Susan G. Komen, with a goal of 175,000.
If you would like to support the cause visit https://buff.ly/2xyzHc1
