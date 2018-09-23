Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures to take note of this coming week.
- On Monday, Sept. 24, various lanes of FM 1541 (Washington Street) will be closed for mill and fill operations.
- Various lanes will be closed on Interstate 27 in both directions from Western Street to Rockwell Road for fog seal and strip seal operations.
- On the I-27 northbound frontage road, watch for various lane closures from Rockwell Road to McCormick Road for seal coat operations.
- Overlay operations continue on Interstate 40 eastbound from Soncy Road to Washington Street. Expect changing traffic patterns as this is a mobile operation.
Delays due to this work have been up to 10 minutes, so please plan your schedule or route accordingly.
- Demolition of the north (westbound) bridge of I-40 at Pullman Road has begun. Pullman Road under I-40 will be closed Monday through Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly while demolition takes place. The westbound Pullman Road entrance ramp is closed for reconstruction.
- On State Loop (SL) 335 (Soncy Road), the southbound right lane between 34th Avenue and Anton Kuster Avenue will be closed for a week while crews install a
new drive access.
- TxDOT asks motorists to stay aware of workers and equipment around the area.
