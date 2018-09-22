The Wrap-Up: The latest scores

The Wrap Up 2018
By Newsroom Staff | September 22, 2018 at 12:16 AM CDT - Updated September 22 at 3:27 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We’ve got all the latest scores from around the area!

6A SCORES

Tascosa Rebels - 48, El Paso Americas - 42

5A SCORES

Palo Duro Dons - 47, Borger Bulldogs - 8

Randall Raiders - 26, Amarillo Sandies - 19

4A SCORES

Canyon Eagles - 36, Caprock Longhorns - 26

Dumas Demons - 31, Plainview Bulldogs - 7

Levelland Lobos - 29, Pampa Harvesters - 22

Hereford Whitefaces - 33, Lubbock Estacado Matadors - 14

3A SCORES

Brownfield Cubs - 39, Muleshoe Mules - 0

Idalou Wildcats - 20, Denver City Mustangs - 14

Shallowater Mustangs - 49, Dalhart Golden Wolves - 21

Bushland Falcons - 27, Perryton Rangers - 3

Friona Chieftans - 38, Roosevelt Eagles - 0

Childress Bobcats - 35, Eastland Mavericks - 7

Dimmit Bobcats - 20, Crosbyton Chiefs - 10

2A SCORES

Wheeler Mustangs - 36, Highland Park Hornets - 0

Canadian Wildcats - 51, Sanford-Fritch Eagles - 6

Tulia Hornets - 20, Sunray Bobcats - 14

Panhandle Panthers - 63, Vega Longhorns 14

Wellington Skyrockets - 38, West Texas Comanches - 8

Boys Ranch Roughriders - 51, Sudan Hornets - 8

Floydada Whirlwinds - 39, River Road Wildcats - 27

Olton Mustangs - 36, Bovina Mustangs - 25

Springlake-Earth Wolverines - 54, Booker Kiowas - 6

Gruver Greyhounds - 52, Shamrock Irish - 18

Spearman Lynx - 41, Stratford Elks - 6

Memphis Cycloes - 38, Electra Tigers - 12

Quanah Indians - 14, Ralls Jackrabbits - 12

1A SCORES

Paducah Dragons - 60, Valley Patriots - 54

White Deer Bucks - 61, Silverton Owls - 14

Nazareth Swifts - 48, Morton Indians - 14

Follett Panthers - 50, Happy Cowboys - 26

Hart Longhorns - 46, Kress Kangaroos - 28

Groom Tigers - 50, Cotton Center Elks - 0

TAPPS SCORES

San Jacinto Patriots - 65, Plainview Christian - 18

NEW MEXICO SCORES

Lubbock-Coranado Mustangs - 34, Clovis Wildcats - 7

Santa Rosa Lions - 46, Tucumcari Rattlers - 0

Farwell Steets - 39, Texico Wolverines - 6

OKLAHOMA SCORES

Fairview Yellowjackets - 41, Texhoma Red Devils - 19

Okeene Whippets - 63, Beaver Dusters - 12

Tyrone Bobcats - 46, Balko Bison - 0

Carl Albert - 43, Guymon Tigers - 3

