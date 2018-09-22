The Wrap-Up: The latest scores

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - We’ve got all the latest scores from around the area!
6A SCORES
Tascosa Rebels - 48, El Paso Americas - 42
5A SCORES
Palo Duro Dons - 47, Borger Bulldogs - 8
Randall Raiders - 26, Amarillo Sandies - 19
4A SCORES
Canyon Eagles - 36, Caprock Longhorns - 26
Dumas Demons - 31, Plainview Bulldogs - 7
Levelland Lobos - 29, Pampa Harvesters - 22
Hereford Whitefaces - 33, Lubbock Estacado Matadors - 14
3A SCORES
Brownfield Cubs - 39, Muleshoe Mules - 0
Idalou Wildcats - 20, Denver City Mustangs - 14
Shallowater Mustangs - 49, Dalhart Golden Wolves - 21
Bushland Falcons - 27, Perryton Rangers - 3
Friona Chieftans - 38, Roosevelt Eagles - 0
Childress Bobcats - 35, Eastland Mavericks - 7
Dimmit Bobcats - 20, Crosbyton Chiefs - 10
2A SCORES
Wheeler Mustangs - 36, Highland Park Hornets - 0
Canadian Wildcats - 51, Sanford-Fritch Eagles - 6
Tulia Hornets - 20, Sunray Bobcats - 14
Panhandle Panthers - 63, Vega Longhorns 14
Wellington Skyrockets - 38, West Texas Comanches - 8
Boys Ranch Roughriders - 51, Sudan Hornets - 8
Floydada Whirlwinds - 39, River Road Wildcats - 27
Olton Mustangs - 36, Bovina Mustangs - 25
Springlake-Earth Wolverines - 54, Booker Kiowas - 6
Gruver Greyhounds - 52, Shamrock Irish - 18
Spearman Lynx - 41, Stratford Elks - 6
Memphis Cycloes - 38, Electra Tigers - 12
Quanah Indians - 14, Ralls Jackrabbits - 12
1A SCORES
Paducah Dragons - 60, Valley Patriots - 54
White Deer Bucks - 61, Silverton Owls - 14
Nazareth Swifts - 48, Morton Indians - 14
Follett Panthers - 50, Happy Cowboys - 26
Hart Longhorns - 46, Kress Kangaroos - 28
Groom Tigers - 50, Cotton Center Elks - 0
TAPPS SCORES
San Jacinto Patriots - 65, Plainview Christian - 18
NEW MEXICO SCORES
Lubbock-Coranado Mustangs - 34, Clovis Wildcats - 7
Santa Rosa Lions - 46, Tucumcari Rattlers - 0
Farwell Steets - 39, Texico Wolverines - 6
OKLAHOMA SCORES
Fairview Yellowjackets - 41, Texhoma Red Devils - 19
Okeene Whippets - 63, Beaver Dusters - 12
Tyrone Bobcats - 46, Balko Bison - 0
Carl Albert - 43, Guymon Tigers - 3
