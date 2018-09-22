One Clovis man hospitalized after being shot

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One man has been hospitalized after being shot in Clovis on Friday morning.
Clovis police were called to the 1700 block of East Mabry Drive around 8:15 a.m. after reports of shots being fired and someone possibly being wounded.
Officers found a 40-year-old man had been shot in his backside.
The man was stabilized and taken to the hospital.
He has since been transported to Lubbock.
Police say no one has been taken into custody for the incident.
If anyone has information on the shooting, call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
