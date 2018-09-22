A Hero’s Welcome: Texas Panhandle Honor Flight

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDA) - Memorials, monuments, and memories -- all are significant moments for local veterans.
This year’s Texas Panhandle Honor Flight brought six World War II veterans, 26 Korean veterans and 61 Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to experience those moments.
The Honor Flight is a non-profit organization and provides these trips to veterans at no cost to them. This year’s flight cost more than $240,000. The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight is already accepting donations to send a new group of veterans next year.
“This is the first Honor Flight I have been on," said U.S. Army Col. Clayton Hoffman. "I have been asked several times to come but I always felt that somebody else needs to go, other than me.”
Col. Hoffman served in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years during the Vietnam era and Desert Storm. Though he has spent time before in D.C., working for the Pentagon at one time, this was his first time at many of the stops along the Honor Flight, including the Marine Corps War Memorial based on Iwo Jima.
“To walk around and to see how that flag just flows with it and then at a certain point it’s straight up in the air even though it looks like it’s leaning, that was one of the most incredible things," said Hoffman.
The memorials were a big part of the Honor Flight. With more than 58,000 names listed, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall brought back emotions and memories for many.
“To see the people searching for their friends or loved ones or more importantly, seeing our veterans, Vietnam veterans, looking for their friend and finding their friend and painting their names off is one of the most inspiring things I ever see," said Hoffman.
One woman was ready at the airport gate in Baltimore to welcome the Honor Flight and had a special message for Vietnam veterans.
“Our Vietnam veterans didn’t get this when they got home. They got spit on, they got kicked, they couldn’t wear their uniforms," she said. “So to be able to tell a Vietnam veteran thank you, thank you, it means everything to me, because they didn’t get this 50 years ago but they’re going to get it today.”
Across the National Mall from the Vietnam Memorial is the Korean War Memorial.
U.S. Army SGM John Petty is a Purple Heart recipient of the Korean War. For him, the opportunity to visit one more time means everything.
“We’ve enjoyed every minute of it," said SGM Petty. "This is my second time seeing the Korean Memorial and I enjoy it every time.”
The World War II Memorial brought together six local veterans from the war, honoring the “greatest generation.”
“You look at the greatest generation, the World War II veterans who we’re losing more and more of them every day," said Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. "Their numbers are starting to dwindle now but they transformed the world.”
Following three days in our nation’s capital, perhaps, the proudest moment came after landing back in Amarillo. Family, friends, community members and more lined Rick Husband Airport in a grand homecoming worthy of those who served our country.
For some veterans, it’s the welcome home they never got after the war. For the public, it’s the chance to say thank you.
