Trial for suspects in Portales hot car death delayed

The trial for the two daycare owners charged for the death of an infant in Portales has been delayed. (source: KFDA)
By Britt Snipes | September 21, 2018 at 4:09 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 4:24 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The trial for the two daycare owners charged in the death of an infant in Portales has been delayed.

Court officials have confirmed that the trial for Sandi Taylor, 31, and Mary Taylor, 62, has been postponed until January.

The trial was set to begin next week.

Police report that Sandi and Mary left two children in a hot car last July where temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Each woman is facing one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

22-month-old Maliyah Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and two-year-old Aubrianna Loya faced critical injuries.

Jury selection was set to begin this past Wednesday.

Each woman faces up to 18 years in prison.

Mary Taylor (source: Roosevelt County Detention Center)
Sandi Taylor (source: Roosevelt County Detention Center)
