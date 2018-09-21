Trial for suspects in Portales hot car death delayed

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The trial for the two daycare owners charged in the death of an infant in Portales has been delayed.
Court officials have confirmed that the trial for Sandi Taylor, 31, and Mary Taylor, 62, has been postponed until January.
The trial was set to begin next week.
Each woman is facing one count of child abuse resulting in death and one count of child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.
22-month-old Maliyah Jones was pronounced dead at the scene and two-year-old Aubrianna Loya faced critical injuries.
Each woman faces up to 18 years in prison.
