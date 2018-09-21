This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for something to do this week, we’ve got you covered.
Here's a list of what's going on in our area:
Wing Wars 2018 kicking off this weekend
The biggest event of the year for wing lovers around the area is happening on Saturday.
The Wing Wars 2018 wing cooking competition will take place at Starlight Ranch this weekend.
The competition features all-you-can-eat wings, live music and other refreshments.
Doors to the event open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets range from $12 to $60 and can be purchased at the Prekindle website.
PRCA Rodeo at Tri-State Fair
The Tri-State Fair will cap off this weekend with the annual PRCA rodeo at the Tri-State Fairgrounds in Amarillo.
The rodeo features mutton bustin', a calf scramble and a final rodeo performance each night.
The event is running Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Jazz and Champagne Brunch
The Crouch Foundation and Amarillo National Bank are partnering to bring the first ever Jazz and Champagne Brunch.
The brunch will take place on Sunday, Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in the Ann Crouch Event Center at Arts in the Sunset.
The event will be catered by the Lost Cajun, including champagne, mimosas and Bloody Mary’s, as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Music will be provided by The Martinis.
There will also be a jazz art photo contest for a chance to win an expense paid weekend trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico and art show and sale by the artists of Arts in the Sunset.
Funds raised from the event will benefit children’s scholarships to the Amarillo Art Institute.
Amarillo Bontanical Gardents hosting PumpkinFest
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is celebrating our entrance into the fall season with a day dedicated to pumpkins.
PumpkinFest will take place at the gardens on Sept. 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Families will be able to participate in a pumpkin carving contest, with the chance to win a one-year membership to the bontanical gardens.
Pumpkins must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 21 at 3:00 p.m.
Amarillo SPCA adoption event
Those interested in adopting pets will be able to enjoy Mexican food while looking at available animals this weekend.
Amarillo SPCA will host an adoption event at Taco Villa on 3301 S. Coulter Street on Saturday.
Pets will be available to adopt at the event for a special price of $85.
The price includes sterilization, rabies vaccination, microchipping and up-to-date shots.
Volunteers from the organization will be available at the restaurant from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Eveline’s Sunshine Cottage sale
High-end boutiques will display products and services in support of a good cause this weekend.
The Sale fall shopping event aims to support local retailers and the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project and Sunshine Cottages project.
The Sale will take place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Eveline Rivers Christmas Project Warehouse, located at 314 S. Jefferson in Amarillo
Admission to the event will be $5.
League of Women Voters to help register voters at United Supermarkets
The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be helping register voters at two United Supermarkets on September 22.
The group will be at the United Supermarkets at 3400 River Road and 5807 Southwest 45th Avenue from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Those not registered to vote in the November election have until October 9th.
Discovery Center first responders event
Those interested in learning more about first responders can attend a hands-on event at the Discovery Center this weekend.
“Rescue” is an event that allows visitors to experience and react to high-pressure scenarios that first responders experience.
Visitors will be able to:
- Control a helicopter simulation.
- Navigate a jet ski while searching for a “lost swimmer."
- Explore pully systems while scaling cliff faces
- Learn about medicine, search techniques, radio communication, rescue supplies and lifesaving equipment.
The traveling exhibit is included in regular museum admission.
Amarillo Children’s Home hosting live music, cookout
Music lovers around Amarillo can enjoy entertainment while benefiting the children in need in the area.
Local band Insufficient Funds will play at the Amarillo Children’s home outdoor courts on Sunday to benefit the home.
The home will also host a cookout at the same time.
The event will last from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
Yellow City Flea
Amarillo’s first curated flea market continues.
The market is open every fourth Sunday of every month, including Sept. 23.
Local artists, musicians, craftsmen and businesses will have their wares on display for the public from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
“It’s just a community that understands each other,” said local entrepreneur Alyssa Busse “Like, we want to support local and we want to support hand-made. So coming to things like this kind of, you know, brings us all together.”
Follow Yellow City Flea on Facebook for updates.
Amarillo Community Market
This summer's Amarillo Community Market will be held every Saturday through October 6 from 9:00 a.m - 1:00 p.m
Amarillo Community Market is held on the grounds of the Bivins mansion from 10th Ave. and Polk Street to 11th Ave., and from 11th Avenue to Tyler Street.
For more information visit centercity.org
Amarillo Zoo volunteer opportunities
The Amarillo Zoo is now accepting applications for volunteers.
They are looking for high school and college students as well as retired individuals to help with special events, field trips, education and more.
You must be 13 years or older and commit a minimum of 8 hours a month to the program.
Registration is 25 dollars and covers your uniform t-shirt, tag and training manual.
For more information visit the www.amarillozoo.org or call 806-378-7911.
Pop Culture pops into The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is taking a look at pop culture and its phenomenon by focusing on the 1950s through the 2000s.
"We'll be doing four separate exhibits here at the PPHM and it's pop culture, and we're talking about pop culture has influenced the world and the world has influenced pop culture over the last sixty years," marketing manager Stephanie Price said. "Particularly pertaining to the Panhandle and Texas."
Price hopes the exhibit brings light to how historical events are continuing to influence pop culture and entertainment in ways some visitors may not realize.
“We have bedrooms upstairs because as everyone knows our bedroom is our sanctuary. It’s where we really able to explore pop culture and ourselves, putting movie posters on the wall, the hamburger phone by the bed. You know, things that will really pop out to people from each decade,” said Price.
Along with the bedroom exhibit you can also find RCA to Apple which is a celebration of technological advances. As well as watch famous movie clips, quotes and unforgettable moments roll across the screen in the PPHM Theater.
The exhibit will be open through the end of the year.
“In a cultural revolution we’ll be talking about the historical impact of pop culture and how pop culture in return impacts history. Learning about things like the Berlin Wall, and the Space Race, and Vietnam, and how that all impacted our culture here in the Panhandle,” she said. “This is a complete deviation in exhibits that we’ve ever done. There’s little pieces of each one that I love.”
If you have an event you would like to contribute, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com
