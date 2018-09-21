21 steps, 21 seconds: Local veterans participate in ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery is stunning to witness in person, and just last week, many of our local veterans had the chance to experience it.
The Texas Panhandle Honor Flight spent three days in Washington D.C., experiencing memorials, monuments and many memories. This flight included veterans from the Korean War and Vietnam War, as well as six World War II veterans.
The words, “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God" are inscribed on the western panel of the marble tomb.
A soldier is on guard at the tomb, 24/7. The tomb guard marches 21 feet down the black mat in front of the tomb, faces east for 21 seconds, faces north for another 21 seconds, marches 21 steps down the mat, then repeats the process to the east and south for 21 seconds each. This is repeated until the guard is relieved of duty at the Changing of the Guard.
During the trip, the veterans and guardians visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier where some also had the opportunity to participate in a moving wreath and reclaim ceremony.
Following the Honor Flight, many noted that experience as the most memorable from the entire trip.
