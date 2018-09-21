Shelter puppy becomes member of Borger emergency response team

BORGER, TX (KFDA) - The City of Borger has added a furry new member to the Borger Regional Communications Center .
“Sergeant Squelch” is a puppy who, until Thursday, was housed at the City of Borger Animal Shelter.
The puppy was assigned badge number 911, and will be placed under round-the-clock care at the City of Borger dispatch office.
Sergeant Squelch will be attending community education programs with dispatchers throughout the year.
Those wanting to visit the officer during the day can do so at the Borger Municipal Building located at 611 N. Weatherly Street between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
